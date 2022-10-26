The elimination challenge in the first episode of Top Chef Canada, season 10, captivated vegans and meat-eaters alike. To make it to the next round, contestants were required to make an entire feast without the use of any animal products or byproducts.

The winner was a chef from Montreal, Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento. He won over the judges — and guest judge Amanda Cohen from Dirt Candy — with cucumber granita with white chocolate ganache, white chocolate crumble, and grilled cucumber.