This NBA Team Helped Erect a Vegan Concession Stand at Their Home Stadium

The plant-based dining experience at sporting events can be pretty disappointing — at many stadiums and arenas, the meatless options often don't extend far beyond lukewarm Bud Light, overpriced French fries, and sometimes, a depressing side salad... womp womp.

But in partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wicked Kitchen established vegan concession stand at the Minneapolis Target Center. Vegan NBA fans are now hoping to see the brand establish stands in other stadiums, too.