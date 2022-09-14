NBA Superstar Chris Paul On His Slam Dunk Vegan Snack Line (Exclusive)

"We wanted to make a product that's obviously plant-based, but it's not just for plant based eaters... it's just for eaters. For people who actually like food, and want to eat food, and have an option that they can go to," Paul tells the group via Zoom. "The process, everything, about [starting the snack line] has been amazing."

We were able to get a Green Routine with Chris Paul, to hear more about his vegan line lifestyle — check it out below.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity