Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Food

Plaintiffs Seek $5 Million in Starbucks Lawsuit Over Refreshers Drinks

A lawsuit against Starbucks alleges that their Refresher Drinks don't actually contain the advertised fruit. Here's what's going on.

Anna Garrison - Author
By

Sep. 22 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Starbucks cup filled with ice and water
Source: iStock

The Gist:

  • Starbucks is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that Starbucks Refreshers drinks don't contain fruits as advertised.
  • The plaintiff, a New York City woman named Joan Kominis, and her co-plaintiff, Jason McAllister of California, seek $5 million in damages.
Article continues below advertisement

Famous coffee company Starbucks is known for, in some cases, having a location on every block. While many agree that their drinks are tasty, they're also relatively expensive, and Starbucks as a company is known for having less-than-green practices that make many choose to get their caffeine fix elsewhere.

In August 2022, two co-plaintiffs filed a class-action complaint against the coffee company seeking $5 million in damages after alleging that the Starbucks Refreshers drinks, typically containing fruit, do not contain the fruit as advertised.

Here's the scoop on the Starbucks Refreshers drinks lawsuit, explained.

Article continues below advertisement
A Starbucks storefront sign.
Source: iStock

Two plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Starbucks alleging its Refreshers Drinks didn't contain fruit as advertised.

A complaint filed in August 2022 by co-plaintiffs Joan Kominis and Jason McAllister allege that Starbucks used "false and deceptive practices in the marketing and sale of a number of its Starbucks Refresher Products, which are marketed as fruit-based beverages."

Article continues below advertisement

Specifically, the complaint stated that the following six Starbucks Refreshers Drinks: "Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers; Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers; Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers; Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refresher; Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers; and Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers" contained, respectively, no mango, no açaí berry, and no passion fruit.

Article continues below advertisement

The plaintiffs allege that instead, the drinks contain only water, grape juice concentrate, and sugar, making them vastly different from Starbucks' other products, which contain their flavors and foods as advertised.

Instead, the argument is that had consumers been alerted that these so-called fruit drinks allegedly contained no fruit, they would not have paid for the drink — or not have paid the exorbitant price, which is up to $5 for one drink.

On Sept. 20, TODAY reported that Judge John Cronan rejected Starbucks' request to dismiss nine of the 11 claims in the lawsuit, forcing the coffee giant to go to trial. Starbucks requested to throw out the claims because Refreshers were intended to "describe the flavors as opposed to the ingredients."

Article continues below advertisement

However, Judge Cronan did grant the motion to dismiss two allegations with prejudice, as the plaintiffs couldn't provide enough evidence that Starbucks intentionally defrauded customers by not including the fruit, and an unjust enrichment claim.

It is currently unclear when the case will go to trial, but rest assured, Starbucks enjoyers will be watching carefully.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Starbucks Barista Offers a Hack to Get More Drink in Your Cup — For Free

Is Monk Fruit the Next Big Thing in Sweeteners?

Starbucks Barista Shows Shocking Amount of Food Wasted After Each Shift

Latest Food News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.