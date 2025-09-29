Starbucks Introduces a Lineup of Protein Coffees, but Are They Vegan? Customers can receive nearly 40g of protein in some lattes. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 29 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Starbucks

Ever since the nonprofit Switch4Good successfully pushed Starbucks to drop its non-dairy milk upcharge in the U.S. — an astounding win for animal welfare activists and vegan customers everywhere — the coffee giant has attracted plant-based consumers far and wide. As the coffee chain continues to seek to innovate with new drinks added to its menu, there is much hullabaloo over its new lineup of protein coffee drinks. Are Starbucks' new Protein Cold Foam drinks and Protein Lattes vegan?

It is imperative that plant-based customers know if Starbucks' latest drink craze is vegan-friendly, or at least if the lineup of drinks can be customized to fit a vegan diet. If you haven't yet heard about the latest lineup of protein coffee drinks at Starbucks, you are in for a protein-packed treat. Sit back with your oat milk latte as we explore Starbucks' latest announcement and whether or not their new drinks are suitable for vegans.

All about Starbucks' new lineup of protein coffee drinks:

According to the new website dedicated to Starbucks' protein coffee drinks, you can order a protein cold foam drink to gain 15g of protein, or a protein latte for up to 36g of added protein. According to a Starbucks email exclusive, the lineup of new protein coffee drinks includes: Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha

Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte

Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte

Protein Matcha

Vanilla Protein Matcha.

"Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam can be added to any cold coffee, iced tea, or Refreshers, for a delicious, layered drink with an added 15 grams of protein in a grande," Megan Hoitsma tells Green Matters exclusively over email. Additionally, per Hoitsma, protein cold foam flavors include: banana, vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, plain vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, and seasonal flavors that include pumpkin and pecan, which are available for a limited time.

What is Starbucks' protein milk?

Starbucks' new Protein-boosted milk, according to a story on the Starbucks website, is a blend of 2% milk with animal-based whey protein. Therefore, despite all of the hard-earned progress by animal activists who spent years urging Starbucks to increase its diversity of plant-based options, Starbucks once more chose to ignore its vegan (and lactose-intolerant) customers.

According to the Starbucks website, "Protein-boosted milk can be substituted in any hot or iced beverage where milk is part of the recipe for $1, [and] prices may vary by store. For example, protein-boosted milk adds an extra 12–16 grams of protein [to] a hot or iced grande latte. The amount of added protein will vary [depending on the] beverage and customization. Protein-boosted milk cannot be added to beverages where dairy milk is not part of the recipe, nor is it available as a creamer."

