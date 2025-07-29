Can Fans Expected To See Starbucks Raspberry Syrup Back in Stores Anytime Soon? The coffee chain made the decision to discontinue the syrup years ago. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 29 2025, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Starbucks

Fans of the Starbucks coffee chain are in for a (sweet) treat after the company announced that it would be bringing an old favorite back to its menu. People immediately started celebrating the proposed return of Raspberry Syrup online. But, before you start making plans to turn every one of your favorite Starbucks drinks into a raspberry dream come true, you'll need to know the details surrounding the re-release.

That's because this return isn't as straightforward as you may think, and there's a lot to know before you head to the store. Keep reading as we answer your burning questions, like "Is Raspberry Syrup coming back to Starbucks?" And, "When can I get my hands on the sweet syrupy mix?"

Is Raspberry Syrup coming back to Starbucks?

The answer to that question is a big "yes!" Starbucks has announced the return of the syrup, along with a new drink that will feature the mix. According to a press release shared with Green Matters, the syrup will be back on menus July 29. "Whether stirred into a refreshing iced tea, layered into a white chocolate mocha, or blended into cold foam, Raspberry Syrup adds a sweet, juicy, and vibrant twist," the press release said.

The return of the syrup coincides with the drop of a new drink, which will also be available at stores starting on July 29. Fans can also experience the flavor in a new way with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, which combines Starbucks' signature slow-steeped cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup, and topped with a rich, creamy raspberry cold foam, creating the perfect balance of smooth coffee and fruity indulgence in the ideal summer sip," the press release continued.

What happened to the Raspberry Syrup in the first place?

You may be wondering, if the syrup was popular enough to make a return (and to inspire a whole new menu item), then why did it disappear in the first place? To find that answer, we turned to Today, which documented the rise and fall of Starbucks' Raspberry Syrup. According to them, the mix was first added to the Starbucks lineup in the early 2000s. After that, it was reinvented in 2007, when it was renamed Juicy Raspberry.

It looks like Starbucks pulled it from the stores for a few years before bringing it back again in 2014, when it made its way to the store's beloved "secret menu." In 2023, it was discontinued completely, and it looks like Starbucks shoppers couldn't get their hands on it again until its 2025 revival.

