The Good and the Bad, When It Comes to GMOs

Around 8000 B.C., farmers took to the fields with a new expertise of selective breeding. Then in 1922, the first hybrid corn was sold commercially. In 1982, the FDA approved the first GMO consumer product, insulin, and a few years later, in the 1990s, the first GMO produce — a tomato — was sold in stores.

But it wasn't until 2020, when the Pew Research Center revealed that 48 percent of people believe GMOs are unsafe to eat.