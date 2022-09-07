Panda Express Is Bringing Back Vegan Orange Chicken — To All U.S. Locations

When Panda Express comes to mind, many think of meat-centric dishes like beef and broccoli or terriyaki chicken. But the fast casual chain, which is famous for its American Chinese takeout, is teaming up with Beyond to recreate one of its longtime favorite dishes, orange chicken.

Panda Express' new vegan orange chicken uses Beyond meat in lieu of animal products, to give customers the flavor they know and love, with plant-based chicken.