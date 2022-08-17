Girl Scouts Unveil Their Newest Cookie — and Yes, It's Vegan
Girl Scout Cookie season is one of the most beloved times of year — and the upcoming season is sure to be an exciting one, as a new Girl Scout Cookie is joining the lineup in the U.S.
Of course, fans of Girl Scout Cookies have so many questions about the new cookie, which is called the Raspberry Rally — for instance, is the Raspberry Rally vegan, like several of the organization’s other cookies? And when will it go on sale? Here’s what we know so far.
The new Girl Scout Cookie is called the Raspberry Rally.
On Aug. 16, Girl Scouts of the USA unveiled the newest cookie joining the organization’s nationwide roster of cookies: the Raspberry Rally.
The Raspberry Rally is a “thin and crispy” confection, designed to be a “sister” to the iconic Thin Mint. It features a similar chocolate coating, but with raspberry flavor on the inside rather than mint, according to a news release.
How to buy the new Girl Scout Cookie online:
During Girl Scout Cookie season, hungry customers often make an effort to track down local Girl Scouts who they can order cookies from directly; however, many wonder if they can order them online instead. And there’s good news: The new Raspberry Rally cookie will be the organization’s very first cookie to be exclusively sold online and via direct shipment to homes around the country.
The Girl Scouts of the USA hope that this will help “[enhance] girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.”
You’ll have to wait a few months to get your hands on the Raspberry Rally — the press release notes that it will go on sale nationwide during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, which generally runs between January and April, though it varies slightly depending on your area.
The Girl Scouts website features a "countdown to Raspberry Rally," which puts the release date as Jan. 10, 2023.
Is the Raspberry Rally vegan?
Good news for vegan Girl Scout Cookie fans — the Raspberry Rally cookies appear to be vegan!
In the U.S., Girl Scout Cookies are made by two separate distributors: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, which use slightly different formulas for some of their cookies. Both distributors already have the Raspberry Rally and its ingredients listed on their websites.
Little Brownie Bakers clearly confirms that its Raspberry Rally is “made with vegan ingredients,” though they are made in a facility with ingredients including milk, egg, peanuts, and tree nuts, so they may not be suitable for people with serious allergies.
While ABC Bakers does not use a vegan or plant-based label to describe its Raspberry Rally, based on the ingredients, the company’s Raspberry Rally appears to be free of animal ingredients (as long as you aren't concerned about the potential sources of sugar and natural and artificial flavor).
ABC Bakers’ ingredients for the cookie are as follows: “Enriched wheat flour (flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, vegetable oil shortening (palm and palm kernel oil), invert sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali), salt, natural and artificial flavor, baking soda, soy lecithin, citric acid, vegetable juice (color), tartaric acid.”
There could be cross contamination with milk, peanuts, and coconut on these ones, so if you have a strict allergy, stay away.
The Raspberry Rally’s sister cookie, the best-selling Thin Mint, is famously vegan, no matter which of the two distributors it comes from. Other vegan Girl Scout Cookie options include Lemonades, the Toast-Yay, and Peanut Butter Patties from ABC Bakers.