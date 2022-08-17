Girl Scout Cookie season is one of the most beloved times of year — and the upcoming season is sure to be an exciting one, as a new Girl Scout Cookie is joining the lineup in the U.S.

Of course, fans of Girl Scout Cookies have so many questions about the new cookie, which is called the Raspberry Rally — for instance, is the Raspberry Rally vegan, like several of the organization’s other cookies? And when will it go on sale? Here’s what we know so far.