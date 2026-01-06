A Global Recall Has Been Issued for Some Nestlé Baby Food Products Due to Toxins The infant formula recall has been issued in Europe, parts of the Americas, and Asia. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Jan. 6 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Lucy Wolski/Unsplash

As if the recent baby formula scare wasn't enough to make parents frantic as we enter the new year, a new global recall has been issued after a toxin was discovered in a popular brand of formula. Indeed, infant formula has been pulled from shelves around the world following an announcement from Nestlé that a toxin was discovered in several of its products. The infant formula recall by Nestlé has been issued throughout Europe, in a few parts of the Americas, and in Asia as well.

If you traveled throughout Europe with your infant recently and purchased Nestlé infant formula, or you live in Europe and frequently purchase Nestlé infant formula, you will want to stop what you are doing and read more below to keep your baby safe. Continue reading to learn more about the Nestlé infant formula recall, which products have been recalled, the countries where the recall has been issued, and what to do if you believe you have the affected products in your home.

Nestlé has issued a global recall of some of its baby food products.

According to the Nestlé UK website, the brand is recalling its SMA Nutrition Baby Milks infant formula and follow-on formula. The recall was issued due to the presence of a toxin called cereulide. As the Infant formula product advisory on the Nestlé website explains, "Cereulide is a substance of bacterial origin that causes foodborne illness and is created by certain strains of the microorganism, Bacillus cereus."

In response to the detection of the cereulide bacteria, Nestlé claims that the brand is working with its oil supplier, who will be conducting a full root-cause analysis. Furthermore, the brand claims they have "undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products." To date, Nestlé claims that there have been no reported illnesses due to the affected products.

The food and drink giant Nestle has issued a worldwide recall of some of its baby formula products after concerns that they might contain a toxin which can cause nausea and vomiting.



Nestle said some specific batches of SMA infant and follow on formula were unsafe to be given to… pic.twitter.com/DTiYJnDn4c — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 6, 2026

As the Nestlé Infant formula product advisory notes, the products were sold in the following European regions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, UK, Ukraine. Furthermore, the affected products were sold in Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the Americas, while they have been sold in Hong Kong in Asia.

Urgent warning as food giant recalls baby formula products over food poisoning toxin https://t.co/YN8aOFlamz pic.twitter.com/Z2bAEA4Joy — The Independent (@Independent) January 6, 2026

According to the Nestlé UK website, the affected products sold in the UK include: SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

SMA First Infant Milk 400g

SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg

SMA [LITTLE] STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

SMA Comfort 800g

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

SMA First Infant Milk 70ml

SMA Lactose Free

SMA Anti Reflux 800g

ALFAMINO 400g. In Northern Ireland, SMA First Infant Milk 800g has been recalled.