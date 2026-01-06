A Global Recall Has Been Issued for Some Nestlé Baby Food Products Due to Toxins
The infant formula recall has been issued in Europe, parts of the Americas, and Asia.
Updated Jan. 6 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET
As if the recent baby formula scare wasn't enough to make parents frantic as we enter the new year, a new global recall has been issued after a toxin was discovered in a popular brand of formula. Indeed, infant formula has been pulled from shelves around the world following an announcement from Nestlé that a toxin was discovered in several of its products.
The infant formula recall by Nestlé has been issued throughout Europe, in a few parts of the Americas, and in Asia as well.
If you traveled throughout Europe with your infant recently and purchased Nestlé infant formula, or you live in Europe and frequently purchase Nestlé infant formula, you will want to stop what you are doing and read more below to keep your baby safe.
Continue reading to learn more about the Nestlé infant formula recall, which products have been recalled, the countries where the recall has been issued, and what to do if you believe you have the affected products in your home.
Nestlé has issued a global recall of some of its baby food products.
According to the Nestlé UK website, the brand is recalling its SMA Nutrition Baby Milks infant formula and follow-on formula. The recall was issued due to the presence of a toxin called cereulide.
As the Infant formula product advisory on the Nestlé website explains, "Cereulide is a substance of bacterial origin that causes foodborne illness and is created by certain strains of the microorganism, Bacillus cereus."
In response to the detection of the cereulide bacteria, Nestlé claims that the brand is working with its oil supplier, who will be conducting a full root-cause analysis. Furthermore, the brand claims they have "undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products."
To date, Nestlé claims that there have been no reported illnesses due to the affected products.
As the Nestlé Infant formula product advisory notes, the products were sold in the following European regions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, UK, Ukraine.
Furthermore, the affected products were sold in Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the Americas, while they have been sold in Hong Kong in Asia.
According to the Nestlé UK website, the affected products sold in the UK include:
- SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g
- SMA First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA First Infant Milk 400g
- SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg
- SMA [LITTLE] STEPS First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA Comfort 800g
- SMA First Infant Milk 200ml
- SMA First Infant Milk 70ml
- SMA Lactose Free
- SMA Anti Reflux 800g
- ALFAMINO 400g.
In Northern Ireland, SMA First Infant Milk 800g has been recalled.
In Ireland, the following products have been recalled:
- SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA Advanced Follow on Milk 800g
- SMA Comfort 800g
- SMA First Infant Milk 200ml
- SMA First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA GOLD PREM 2 800g
- SMA LITTLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g
- SMA Alfamino 400g.
Regardless of region, Nestlé says that it will issue refunds to customers of the affected products.