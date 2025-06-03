Lemon Water: What’s the Harm of Adding a Little Flavor to Your H2O? It's a good way to get your eight daily cups of water in, but does adding lemon to water have its downsides? By Lauren Wellbank Published June 3 2025, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: Alicja Gancarz/Unsplash

By now, we all know the importance of staying hydrated can have on our health. Between clearer skin and a more robust immune system, getting those eight glasses of water each day is an absolute must for those looking to prioritize their well-being. But, many people struggle to hit their daily recommended water consumption due to the bland taste of the beverage, which is why many opt to use flavor additives, like cucumber, mint, and even lemon.

However, some medical experts caution against adding a little extra zest to your water by way of lemon juice because of the potential consequences of consuming too much of the fruit. So, why is it bad to drink lemon water every day? Keep reading to see what the pros say, including what you should know about the beverage.

Why is it bad to drink lemon water every day?

While it's not exactly bad to add lemon to your water each day, dental professionals caution against going into it blindly. That's because the citric acid in lemons could have a negative impact on your teeth. In 2015, a study published in the journal PLoS One found that the acid from lemons could actually erode the enamel that covers your teeth, weakening it over time and increasing the risk of cavities and other dental health issues over time.

Those with stomach sensitivity may want to beware as well. That's because Healthline says that too much lemon water can cause heartburn in those with sensitive stomachs, or even make heartburn symptoms worse for those who already experience the condition.

What are the benefits of drinking lemon water?

Even with those potential downsides, many agree that adding a glass of lemon water to your daily routine can come with a wealth of benefits. According to Healthline, some of those perks include: Increased hydration

Kidney stone prevention

Digestive aid

Increased nutrient intake

Heightened metabolism

Weight loss

Of course, every person is different, and you should consult with your healthcare provider before making any drastic changes to your diet. Additionally, you'll want to talk to your dentist about the potential impacts the added citric acid could have on your tooth enamel, especially if you're already dealing with dental health issues.

How to make lemon water:

Ready to add the flavorful drink to your diet? Fortunately, making your own lemon water at home couldn't be easier. All you'll need is a glass, access to water, ice, and lemons. First, rinse your lemons off to remove any dirt or bacteria from the rind. Next, lay your lemon on its side so that both of the pointy ends are horizontal with your cutting board.

Take a sharp knife and slice your lemon down the middle, and then make similar cuts along the lemon, slicing small circles off of the fruit as you go. Add a circle to your water, increasing the number of lemon pieces you add to your water until you've reached your desired flavoring. Want more lemon juice? Skip the circles and cut your lemons into wedges instead. Before adding the fruit to your drink, squeeze the wedges over your glass by folding the ends in on themselves.