Is It Safe to Drink Kombucha Every Day? Here's Why Doing so Might Not Be Advisable If you are prone to digestive distress, it is best not to drink kombucha every day. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 22 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Kombucha is so much more than a tasty drink that has been trending over the years. Rather, it is a drink adored by many, including those who brew it at home. Kombucha boasts many health benefits, including supporting overall gut health. Given its enjoyable taste and myriad health attributes, it's natural to wonder if it is safe to drink it every day to reap the benefits. Is it a drink that has a place in your daily routine, or would doing so cause unintended consequences?

Article continues below advertisement

If you are an avid kombucha drinker, you are not alone. But just because a drink is popular and healthy in certain doses, that does not mean it can be beneficial to consume it constantly. With all of that said, let's explore if kombucha can be consumed daily, as well as what adverse effects may arise for some people who do so.

Source: Clay Banks/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Can you drink kombucha everyday?

It may not be advisable for certain individuals to consume kombucha every day. To start, individuals recovering from alcoholism may not be privy to the fact that some kombucha bottles may say they are nonalcoholic, but that doesn't mean the drink is actually completely devoid of alcohol. In fact, the labeling of kombucha bottles can be incredibly deceiving for those who adhere to a nonalcoholic lifestyle.

By the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standards, kombucha with up to 0.5% alcohol by volume can legally be labeled nonalcoholic. That obscures the fact that, according to America's Test Kitchen, "commercial kombucha does contain a small amount of alcohol, even when it’s labeled 'nonalcoholic.'”

Article continues below advertisement

"Kombucha should be consumed in moderation to avoid excess calorie consumption. In addition, because kombucha is carbonated, too much of the 'buch' can cause bloating, gas, or even acid reflux," dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman notes in the informative video above.

Article continues below advertisement

It is imperative to understand that even for individuals with years of experience as nutritionists or dietitians, their opinion may not be the best to follow. As Beckerman notes, many negative consequences can occur from daily consumption of kombucha, and that is even more pronounced for those with issues relating to their stomach and bowel movements. It is safer to adhere to Beckerman's guidance and to consult a primary care provider and gastroenterologist for well-rounded support.

Article continues below advertisement

Benefits of kombucha:

If your doctor advises that the occasional kombucha drink is safe for you to consume, and if you are able to find a suitable brand that doesn't contain too much sugar, there are certainly some benefits that can be enjoyed. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the antioxidants in kombucha may support the body's ability to fight against inflammation.