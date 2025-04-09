Is It Bad to Drink Sparkling Water Everyday? Here Are the Facts to Know As with most things in life, moderation is key. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 9 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Matt Botsford/Unsplash

Whether you enjoy sparkling water as a healthier soda alternative or as a refreshing drink during the warmer months, there is no doubt that people are enjoying the carbonated beverage from a growing number of brands. Is sparkling water safe to enjoy every day, though? There is some thought that excessive consumption of sparkling water may expose you to unnecessary health risks, rendering it a potentially harmful, albeit trendy, beverage.

If you typically pour yourself a glass of sparkling water with supper, you should pay attention. Here are the health risks associated with drinking sparkling water everyday that you should know about, and what you can do to reduce your risk for adverse health effects.

Source: Mineragua Sparkling Water/Unsplash

Is it bad to drink sparkling water everyday?

It may not be safe to drink sparkling water every day. First, you may unintentionally expose your body to a high level of PFAS, or forever chemicals. According to a medically reviewed article in health.com, sparkling water could be packaged using materials that contain PFAS, although they do acknowledge that you could also be exposed to PFAS from drinking contaminated still water from your local water supply.

According to a study from Consumer Reports, Topo Chico, which is a Coca-Cola product, registered the highest PFAS levels among carbonated water beverages. For what it's worth, Polar, which had the second-highest levels of PFAS in Consumer Reports' tests, and LaCroix, a brand that also registered over 1 part per trillion in the PFAS testing, were none too pleased with the tests, per the article.

You might also be harming the enamel on your teeth due to the acidity of sparkling water. According to retail beverage research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, dental erosion, or tooth damage, can occur from acidic beverages. As the Colgate brand of oral health products notes, sparkling water with lemon added may lower the pH of the beverage to a potentially dangerous level where damage to the enamel of your teeth occurs.

Is carbonated water bad for kidneys?

As noted in the video above, some carbonated soda (or "cola") brands may pose a risk to kidney health, but carbonated water should not be bad for your kidneys when consumed in moderation. According to a research article entitled Carbonated Beverages and Chronic Kidney Disease, "Noncola carbonated beverages were not associated with chronic kidney disease."

According to an article from the South Texas Renal Care Group discussing the link between the consumption of sugar-laden fizzy and cola drinks and increased risk for kidney disease, "For those seeking variety, infused water with slices of fruit, herbal teas, or sparkling water without added sugar are excellent choices."