It's Red Cup Day: How to Get a Free Reusable Red Cup at Starbucks

‘Tis the season of fun festive drinks! It seems like as soon as November rolls around, we’re ready for all of the holiday-themed things.

Starbucks recently launched its holiday drink menu, and it definitely got people feeling ready for the season. And with the rollout of festive drinks comes the infamous Red Cup Day. But what is Red Cup Day, and how do you get a free reusable red cup at Starbucks in honor of the Nov. 17 holiday? Keep reading to figure out everything you need to know for the big day.