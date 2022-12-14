World’s Largest Cultivated Meats Production Facility to Open in North Carolina

It seems as though we may actually be making waves in transitioning from traditional animal meat.

While plant-based meats are on the rise, cultivated meat is, too. In fact, cultivated meat company, BELIEVER, is set to open the world's largest facility of its kind in Wilson, North Carolina. With the ability to produce several thousand tons of cultivated meat, it could seriously make a difference in meat aisles across the southeastern U.S. state, once it's up and running.