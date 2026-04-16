Costco Shoppers Are Excited About the New Kirkland Lactose-Free Milk "Costco members on the East Coast will have to wait for this product." By Lauren Wellbank Published April 16 2026, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Marcus Reubenstein/Unsplash

Calling all Costco shoppers! The bulk grocery retailer has begun rolling out a new product, and just days into the new drop it looks like it's already a fan favorite. That's because Costco silently dropped a new Kirkland milk product, which was apparently discovered when one shopper stumbled across it on the shelves in the wild. They even posted about their discovery on Reddit, prompting people to quickly check to see if it had arrived at their own local shops.

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While it doesn't seem like the new product has hit all shelves yet, shoppers in certain areas can absolutely find the new milk in the dairy aisle, allowing some folks to enjoy the beverage that is normally off limits. Curious what we mean? Keep reading to learn more about Costco's new milk launch, which seems like it's going to be a hit among people who really love Costco's original brand offerings, no matter what types of products they may be.

Source: Omar Abascal/Unsplash

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Costco launches a new lactose-free milk.

According to All Recipes, Costco's newest offering includes lactose-free milk. It's from Costco's Kirkland brand, and it goes by the name of Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk. It's 2 percent milk, according to the publication, and thanks to the processing it goes through, it's also free of lactose, a common allergen. But it's not just those who struggle with dairy who can benefit from the new launch, since it's fortified with extra nutrients, like vitamins A and D.

It also appears to have loads of protein, according to All Recipes, and contains nearly double what the average gallon of milk has, while also having about half the sugar. According to the publication, it looks like the product not only has those who can't have lactose in mind, but it's also priced pretty fairly at around $10.59 for a 3-pack at the Texas location where it was initially spotted. However, people living on the other side of the country may have to wait for their chance to try it.

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Costco quietly rolls out new ultra-filtered, high-protein, low-calorie 2% fat milk.



It is only in select stores for now because it's challenging to train cows to produce this milk.https://t.co/WgLeGtG0OI @Costco #health #food #milk #nutrition — David Broder, DO (@DavidBroderDO) April 16, 2026

That's because someone on Reddit says that the launch is only hitting the West Coast at first, with a broader rollout not expected until after the initial offering. "Costco members on the East Coast will have to wait for this product. Being test-marketed in the West Coast, and if successful, it will roll out to the rest of the country," Redditor @deezee1980 wrote. "Don’t f--k this up for me, West Coast," someone else joked.

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What is lactose?

You've probably heard the term lactose before, but do you know what it is? It's actually a complex sugar that is made out of two simple sugars, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can be found in most types of milk, including breastmilk, and it's essential to helping your body absorb those minerals that are important to bone health, like zinc, magnesium, and calcium. However, it's the process by which it's broken down that makes it hard on your gut.