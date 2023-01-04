Chipotle’s New Plant-Powered Bowls Are Our New Go-to Order
Chipotle was always a go-to for vegetarian and vegan consumers on the go. But to kick off the New Year, the fast-casual chain has officially upped the ante for its plant-based options. Now on menus nationwide, customers can choose from seven different Lifestyle Bowls that serve as healthier options than the usual burritos and tacos — and two of them contain no animals or animal byproducts.
That said, we're planning a trip to get Chipotle Plant-Powered Bowls as we speak.
The new selection of bowls were inspired by the wellness kick that so many in our current generation are eager to hop onto, even while enjoying a fast-casual meal.
“We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials’ modern interpretation of well-being,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, stated in a press release sent to Green Matters.
And even though not all of them are vegan, all of them are plant-forward, making for a more sustainable and healthier experience.
“We’re making new year’s resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating," he continued.
What are Chipotle's new plant-powered bowls?
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Chipotle announced the start of the new year with a selection of Lifestyle Bowls aimed at those looking to enjoy a wholesome, fresh meal. And while five of the mostly plant-forward options do contain chicken, two of them contain no meat, and no animal byproducts.
The chain looks to evoke wellness with "individualized, holistic interpretations" rather than embracing diet culture, as current generations have shied away from that.
Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls with meat include:
- The Balanced Macros Bowl (white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guacamole, and romaine lettuce)
- The Wholesome Bowl (Supergreens Lettuce Blend, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole)
- The Grain Freedom Bowl (Supergreens Lettuce Blend, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomato salsa, sour cream, and cheese)
- The High Protein Bowl (white rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, and romaine lettuce)
- The Go Half Veggie Bowl (half chicken, half sofritas, the Supergreen Blend, white Rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and sour cream)
Chipotle's vegan Lifestyle Bowls, on the other hand, include:
- Veggie Full Bowl (white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and guacamole)
- Plant-Powered Bowl (Supergreens Lettuce Blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and guacamole)
All Lifestyle Bowls can be found in the app and online, across the U.S. and Canada. They appear to be permanent menu items, but we still recommend getting them while they're hot!
Are Chipotle's sofritas vegan?
Those who have tried Chipotle's Sofritas may have been unsure if they were actually plant-based upon taking that first bite — although the protein is tofu-based, the concoction not only looks like meat, but it tastes like it too.
However, according to PETA, Chipotle's Sofritas are completely vegan... yay!
Made with tofu, and a wide range of spices, they give your bowl a kick, while packing in the protein. TBH, they likely rival any meat-based option on the menu.