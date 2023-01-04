Chipotle’s New Plant-Powered Bowls Are Our New Go-to Order

Chipotle was always a go-to for vegetarian and vegan consumers on the go. But to kick off the New Year, the fast-casual chain has officially upped the ante for its plant-based options. Now on menus nationwide, customers can choose from seven different Lifestyle Bowls that serve as healthier options than the usual burritos and tacos — and two of them contain no animals or animal byproducts.

That said, we're planning a trip to get Chipotle Plant-Powered Bowls as we speak.