Chipotle Combats Food Waste by Composting and Donating Leftovers

What we're all really wondering is: what happens to Chipotle's leftovers at the end of the night? As previously mentioned, the chain prepares its food in small batches to avoid having large amounts of leftovers, but in the event that there's perfectly good, unused food, each location is connected with a food donation program called The Harvest Program. In 2020, Chipotle donated 455,766 pounds of food to 468 communities nationwide.

The chain first became a part of the program in 2007, and has since donated about 11,844,049 meals total.

Rest assured, Chipotle is doing its part in making meals sustainably — that said, we suggest treating yourself to a burrito bowl tonight guilt-free.