Asparagus Has Many Health Benefits, but Can You Eat it Raw? Eating certain foods without cooking them can be dangerous, but fortunately, it's safe for most people to eat asparagus raw. Here are a few ways to prepare this veggie raw. By Kori Williams Dec. 6 2023, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

The Gist: Asparagus can be a healthy addition to any meal.

Raw asparagus has a number of nutritious benefits.

There are a few reasons why certain people shouldn't eat asparagus.

You may have grown up learning that you shouldn't eat certain foods raw. While certain raw veggies can be unsafe to consume, there are certain things that are perfectly all right — and even encouraged — to eat uncooked. In fact, a number of foods can easily be eaten before they ever touch a stove.

Although asparagus is known for making your pee smell, it has tons of nutritional value and goes well in so many different dishes. But does that mean you can eat asparagus raw or should you always cook it first?

Can you eat asparagus raw?

Yes, you can eat asparagus raw, and it can be very healthy to do so. According to Shape, 1 cup of the green stuff only has 5 grams of carbs, 3 grams of both fiber and sugar, and less than 30 calories. It's got vitamins C and E, and can even help prevent some chronic illnesses including cancer and kidney disease. Whether you cook it or eat it raw, Everyday Health points out the nutritional value doesn't change too much.

Additionally, Shape says that research has found that incorporating more asparagus into your diet can help with all kinds of health conditions, including pregnancy, digestive problems, heart issues, and bone health; it can also help you manage your blood sugar.

How to eat asparagus raw:

If you're not sure how to eat raw asparagus, you're in luck. There are plenty of ways to prepare it and use it with other foods, and most of them involve salads. A recipe for Raw Asparagus Salad from the blog What Great Grandma Ate is vegan, low carb, paleo, and Whole30, and dresses up raw asparagus and walnuts with a yummy dressing.

The blog Eating by Elaine has a recipe for Asparagus Ribbon Salad, which combines raw asparagus (cut into ribbons with a vegetable peeler), hazelnuts, and grated vegan parmesan cheese with a fresh dressing. You could also try the Raw Asparagus Salad with Almonds & Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette by Once Upon a Chef, which the blog describes as an "Asian-inspired raw asparagus salad [that] is vibrant, crunchy, and delicious."

Food Network points out that regardless of how you eat raw asparagus, you will likely need to remove the "tough, woody ends" of this veggie. There are different ways to do this, but once done, you can cook asparagus any way you would like, or eat it raw. Using a veggie peeler to create asparagus ribbons is a good way to make raw asparagus left tough, too.

Are there any reasons you shouldn't eat asparagus?

Generally, asparagus is great for most people. But there are some things to look out for if eating the veggie makes you feel unwell. For one, you can be allergic to these green stalks. Shape points out that if you're allergic to other foods including grapes, peaches, and strawberries, it's likely that you are also allergic to asparagus, since they share the same allergenic proteins.