Yes, Burger King Has a New Vegan Menu Item — When, Where, and How to Get It
Vegan fast foodies are currently losing their minds over Burger King's newest plant-based offering: Dirty Vegan Nuggets. After the chain received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, we've gotten strangely confident in Burger King's abilities to make a solid plant-based creation.
That said, fans are dying to know when, where, and how to get Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets.
"CALLING ALL NUGGET LOVERS," the chain posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 2, which was accompanied by a droolworthy photograph of the new meatless creation. "Dirty Vegan Nuggets are only here for 4 more days available exclusively with the app or through @deliveroo. If you haven’t tried them yet, what are you playing at?"
What are Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets?
Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets are truly the junk food of our wildest dreams.
According to Delish, they take Vegan Society's crispy plant-based nuggets, which were made in partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher earlier this year. If you aren't familiar with the nuggets themselves, they're made from a nutritious (and delicious) combination of soy and plant proteins.
To make them "dirty," though, Burger King tops them with smoky BBQ sauce and crispy onions, making for a delectable savory and crunchy meal.
And while all of us would be thrilled to get our hands on these babies, like, right now, they unfortunately aren't widely available at all Burger King locations as of publication. And with that, they won't be around for very long. Therefore, it's crucial that you try them for yourselves, before it's too late.
Where and when can we get Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets?
Unfortunately, if you're dying to get Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets, you may have to book a flight — depending on where you live.
According to National World, Burger King's Vegan Dirty Nuggets are solely being offered in the U.K., as of publication. The nuggets the chain uses take the plant-based nuggets that were released at all Burger King locations across the pond, earlier this year in January 2022.
And sadly, the Dirty Vegan Nuggets are only available for a limited time. They will only be available for the first weekend of November, in honor of World Vegan Month.
Yes, you heard that correctly — you'll only be able to order them from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday Nov. 6. After that, you'll have to order plain vegan nuggets and make them "dirty" on your own (and honestly, that isn't too hard, but still).
Here's how to order Dirty Vegan Nuggets:
Unlike other menu items, you won't be able to ask for Dirty Vegan Nuggets as you would anything else on the menu.
According to Vegan Food and Living, you can use a special code from Burger King’s app, and order them that way. You can also place an order through Deliveroo.
Once you place the order, they only cost £3 (about $3.44). TBH, if you get your hands on them before we do, post pics to Insta, so we can live vicariously through you.