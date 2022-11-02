Vegan fast foodies are currently losing their minds over Burger King's newest plant-based offering: Dirty Vegan Nuggets. After the chain received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, we've gotten strangely confident in Burger King's abilities to make a solid plant-based creation.

That said, fans are dying to know when, where, and how to get Burger King's Dirty Vegan Nuggets.