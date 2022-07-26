What to Know About Alexis Nikole Nelson, aka TikTok's Black Forager

A Cincinnati-born forager is on a mission to popularize her chosen field via social media. Alexis Nikole Nelson, better known as the Black Forager, launched her TikTok and YouTube channels in 2020 — and fame immediately followed.

Alexis, who holds a BA degree in Theatre from Ohio State University, amassed 3,9 million TikTok followers and 24,800 YouTube subscribers in less than three years. How did she pull it off? What do her videos focus on?