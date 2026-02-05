Influencer Ballerina Farm Halts Sales Amid Raw Milk Recall At the moment, Ballerina Farm is only selling pasteurized milk. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 5 2026, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: ballerinafarm/Instagram

Humans should not be drinking cow's milk for countless reasons, including the horrific torture that cows experience. Furthermore, drinking raw milk puts human lives at severe risk of illness, no matter how bright and bubbly the social media presence of the farm in question. Indeed, drinking raw milk from an influencer-led farm is such a bad idea that it should seem obvious to abstain. Nevertheless, the influencer Neeleman family's Ballerina Farm halted raw milk sales following health violations.

If you have not yet read about the Ballerina Farm's health violations, you are in for yet another reason why raw milk should be avoided, and farmed cows should once and for all be left alone to finally experience freedom. Below, we report on the Ballerina Farm's raw milk blunder, which is as predictable as anything else that has happened in the past year. Continue reading to learn more about the raw milk issue and why the farm has been under fire.

Ballerina Farm halts sales of raw milk following health violations and state-mandated recall.

In the least shocking news of the year, Hannah Neeleman and Daniel Neeleman, the billionaire heir influencer family, are guilty of multiple health violations on their picture-perfect (at least on social media) farm, leading to a pause on the farm's raw milk sales. According to a report in PEOPLE, "health inspectors found two violations following routine milk testing conducted in late May and early June [2025]."

A damning report by KPCW, Utah's NPR affiliate, notes that Ballerina Farm failed the milk safety tests within just months of launching its sale of raw milk. "According to records obtained by KPCW from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food...Tests from late May and early June revealed too-high levels of coliform, the family of bacteria that includes E. coli, in the farm’s bottled raw milk."

All of this could've been avoided by just having pasteurized milk. 🥛🐄



Ballerina Farm, run by influencers Hannah and Daniel Neeleman, has paused sales of its raw milk after routine tests by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in late May and early June 2025 revealed… pic.twitter.com/OMk8cyWY3u — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) February 4, 2026

Ballerina Farm responded to the health violations with a delusional and infuriating public comment. "Producing raw milk takes careful planning from a facility and infrastructure standpoint. Unfortunately, we learned this after the fact,” Daniel Neeleman said in a statement on Jan. 29, per the PEOPLE report. No kidding.

Can you believe that they said this after the E-coli issue?https://t.co/RnSTtPLhLx pic.twitter.com/0Sx11E8DXt — Facts Are Good 🐧 (@Facts_R_Good) February 5, 2026

At the moment, Ballerina Farm is only selling pasteurized milk. Nevertheless, the billionaire heirs claim that Ballerina Farm "plans to construct a second dairy [farm] in the future that’s designed specifically for raw milk products," according to KPCW. For now, KPCW reports "guidelines from Utah’s Raw Milk for Retail program stipulate any milk that fails its health tests must be either recalled or not sold, then disposed of. Permits may be suspended if a seller repeatedly fails its milk tests."

Hannah Neeleman's business Ballerina Farm had to suspend its sale of raw milk after Utah health inspectors found high levels of bacteria. https://t.co/TxWbOKa1T0 pic.twitter.com/24ZYMkIi1U — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) February 4, 2026