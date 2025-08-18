A Florida Mom Is Suing a Dairy Farm After She Consumed Raw Milk, Killing Her Unborn Child You should never consume raw dairy milk. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 18 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Keely Farms Dairy/Facebook

No matter how ethical or familial the picture is painted by dairy farms like Florida-based Keely Farms Dairy, the realities of the dairy industry are savage and unconscionable. In April 2025, the FDA halted its quality assurance testing for dairy milk, which further led to the dubious nature of drinking milk, and no matter how many uneducated influencers claim raw dairy milk is the way to go, it is wildly unhealthy. Raw milk, once more, is at the center of a lawsuit due to a preventable death.

A Florida mom is suing a dairy farm that produces raw milk, which is not legal for sale for human consumption under Florida law. What are the reasons for the lawsuit, and why is one Florida mother so concerned about the operations at a raw milk dairy farm? Below, we investigate the latest lawsuit against Keely Farms Dairy, what occurred when one mother purchased raw milk from them, and the deadly consequences that ensued. Keep reading to learn more about this raw milk lawsuit in Florida.

A Florida mom filed a lawsuit against a raw milk dairy farm.

According to CBS News, a mother named Rachel Maddox is suing New Smyrna Beach, Fla.-based Keely Farms Dairy, after her toddler experienced immense consequences following the consumption of their raw milk, and Maddox's 20-week-old unborn child died soon after. CBS News reports that Keely Farms Dairy has been "tied to at least 21 cases of E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria sickness from raw milk consumption," six of which involved children under the age of 10.

"I became very ill, and I mean the sickest I've ever been in my life," Maddox told the Orlando-based CBS News affiliate news station WKMG. "I came really close to dying, and our [unborn] son did die. The doctors told me that I was lucky to be alive." Maddox was told by the market where she purchased the raw milk that disclaimers were necessary technicalities to sell the raw milk to customers.

While Maddox said she never consumed the raw milk, she became severely ill and lost her unborn son while caring for her sick child, who did drink the raw milk. Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund wrote a press release in defense of Keely Farms Dairy, blaming the state of Florida for mishandling the situation.

“The Florida Department of Health’s actions are unusual, confusing, and frankly troubling,” Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Alexia Kulwiec said. "If the Department had evidence that Keely Farms Dairy sold contaminated raw milk for livestock feed, it would be taking serious action against the farm. Instead, the Department is attacking this farm with damaging publicity.”

Is there a raw milk outbreak in Florida?

According to a Switch4Good explainer on raw milk, "As with all dairy products, any nutritional 'benefits' of consuming raw milk are exponentially outweighed by the inherent health risks. Despite this, some consumers believe that raw milk is nutritionally superior because they are misinformed about the pasteurization process." This has led to an outbreak in Florida that has led to at least 21 cases of illness after consuming raw milk.

"The Department of Health confirmed 21 people got sick this month, including multiple children and at least seven individuals who required hospitalization. Physicians are now urging the public to avoid raw milk, citing risks of contamination from bacteria like E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and Salmonella," according to news station Fox 13 Tampa. "In severe cases, they can cause kidney failure, which is of particular concern for children, the health department said," according to Reuters.