Cow Prances Delightfully on Seeing Grass for the First Time in Years After Being Rescued From Dairy Farm

George was destined to spend his life on a dairy farm until an employee from the rescue home came across him.

For five long years of his life, George, the dairy cow, spent his time trapped in a dairy farm. He had forgotten what freedom felt like. Nobody saw him during this time, but he probably lay desolated, abandoned, and separated from his cow family, because when an employee at Uncle Neil’s sanctuary rescued him, his joy was boundless. The naïve taste of freedom was beyond anything he might have ever experienced. In a TikTok video, Uncle Neil’s Home (@uncleneilshome) captured George’s delightful reaction as he stepped outside from his shed into the wild open pasture. Over the past few months, the footage has been making rounds on social media.

Several dairy cows in a farm standing at the trough. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Fox)

In the summer of this year, an employee at Uncle Neil’s Home reached out to the management and appealed that she wanted to rescue George. The team didn’t think twice and immediately set out to free the cow. By August, George was free. After carrying out some essential blood tests, vet doctors suggested that the cow remains in quarantine for a few weeks. The footage shared on social media shows the instance when he took his first steps into the sanctuary and pranced in utter joy. As George plodded through the green meadow, the animal leaped with excitement. He dug his mouth inside a mound of hay, clenched a bunch, and sent it showering up in the air. Soon, a family of sheep came to say hello.

A happy cow sprinting across the grassland. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gerard Kudenburg)

“We are so happy and honored to have been able to welcome George to Uncle Neil's Home. He is truly the funniest, sassy guy with the biggest personality and we are so in love with him- so is everyone here,” the rescue wrote in the TikTok caption. A few weeks after his freedom, George met his new cow family who go by the name “Peaches.” As the cows embraced each other, they felt an instant connection. "They gave each other a quick smooch and then grazed side-by-side," as described in the caption.

Two red and white cows cuddling in a grassland. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Clara Bastian)

The heartwarming footage made people grab tissues. Commenting on the video, @amy.mtbc said, “Seeing animals happy is the best medicine to my soul.” @nicocampbell4 wrote, “I didn't even know cows showed happiness like this.” @jpurdy7 described the scene as “This is the happiest cow I have ever seen!” Others described it with adjectives like “adorable” and “poetic.”

Statistics show that more than 9 million cows are kept in dairy in the United States. Although not all these cows are fortunate enough to taste the freedom and sunshine of an open pasture, Uncle Neil’s Home is contributing generous efforts to rescue these animals in the New Jersey area. Named after a rescued dog, Uncle Neil, the organization is dedicated to rescuing farmed animals while educating people toward a vegan and cruelty-free lifestyle. Apart from George, they have rescued countless cows, the most recent ones being Ruby and her 10-year-old cub Lily. They have set up a donation page where people can donate for any particular cow from the list.

