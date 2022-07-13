Slurpees Are a Beloved Summertime Treat. But Are They Vegan?

Earlier this week, many of us celebrated one of the greatest holidays in the U.S.: 7-Eleven Day. Also known as National Slurpee Day, 7/11, or July 11, it's the only day of the year that Slurpee-loving people can go to any 7-Eleven store and treat themselves to a frozen beverage, free of charge.

But if you've only recently transitioned to a plant-based regime, or if you're simply just trying to enjoy summer (sans the animal products!), you may be wondering: are Slurpees vegan?