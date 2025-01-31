5 Toddler-Friendly Crafts to Celebrate Black History Month These crafts will help your toddler celebrate Black History Month. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 31 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Gautam Arora/Unsplash

Celebrating Black History Month with younger children has become a favorite tradition for many parents, caregivers, and teachers. Many adults have turned to fun crafts to teach the little ones in their lives more about why the second month of the year honors the history of the Black community.

If you're looking for some Black History Month crafts suitable for toddlers, you may want to check out this list of five easy-to-do projects. Not only are these great for little hands, but they'll help you both create some magical memories while you work on them together and learn more about Black history.

Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a handprint craft.

This craft from @mizz_ajay allows you to create a picture honoring one of the most famous lines ever spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It also helps to create a keepsake that you'll want to hold onto for years! While she uses a stencil to accomplish this craft, you can do it without one if you want to handwrite the letters she uses at the top of her picture. Watch how she puts everything together in her TikTok video.

Make a Black History Month Crown.

If you have access to some paint, a bit of old cardboard, and some ribbon, you can work with your toddler to make a crown inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat. The artist was famous for his graffiti-style work, and he used his skill to draw attention to the issues of his time. You can find instructions for this craft on the Happy Toddler Playtime blog. Your toddler will love this craft because they can make it as colorful as they want to before wearing it around the house.

Create paper dolls using different textures and colors.

Most little kids love playing with dolls, which is why this toddler-friendly paper doll idea from TikTok user @ashleyy.guy is perfect. All you need is some poster board or foam board in a variety of different colors to represent a range of skin tones, some pipe cleaner, googly eyes, and some craft balls. You can see how she sets up her project by watching her TikTok video.

Make frames as you learn about important historical figures.

Consider handmaking large and colorful frames to go around a few pictures of notable Black scientists, artists, politicians, and advocates. Your child can tear up little pieces of paper to decorate the frames while you discuss what makes each person in the photos so important, not just to the Black community but to the world at large. You can find more details on how to make this craft by visiting Today's Creative Ideas blog.

Re-create some of the work from the book "Alma's Art."

@glimmers.in.kinder We read the book Alma’s Art. This book is inspired by the African American Painter, Alma Woodsy. I found the template and tutorial video for this art project on art projects for kids at: https://artprojectsforkids.org/43076-2/ ♬ original sound - glimmers.in.kinder

This project could be extra special for both you and the toddler in your life because it allows you to create a piece of artwork inspired by Alma Woodsy's work. The project also takes inspiration from the book Alma's Art. You'll need the book, some paper, and paint sponges to get started. You can learn more about this idea by watching the video from @glimmers.in.kinder, who does this project with her class!