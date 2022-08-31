Princess Diana Honored for Philanthropic Achievements on the 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Even though Diana, Princess of Wales, was revered as a beauty and fashion icon during her short lifetime, the late royal is also widely respected for putting her money where her mouth was, and standing up for various charitable causes.

Princess Diana's generous charity donations, volunteer work, and outspokenness on a wide range of "taboo" topics didn't go unnoticed, to say the least — that's why British journalist, Bidisha Mamata, honored her during a recent conversation with NPR.