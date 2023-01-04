Biden Administers Federal Assistance to Havasupai Tribe, After Ongoing Arizona Floods

Though many are in denial, it goes without saying America has not been kind to Native Americans.

Since the states were first colonized hundreds of years ago, Native Americans have been pushed out of their homes, to less desirable locations. As a result, they are disproportionately exposed to a wide range of natural disasters, including air pollution, landslides, and floods. For example, recent floods in Arizona have created what Biden has declared a "federal emergency" for the Havasupai tribes.