How the Great American Outdoors Act Helps Protect Natural Spaces in the U.S.

Taking care of our planet is a responsibility that needs to be taken more seriously. Over the years, however, governments from all over have passed different laws to protect natural spaces. The U.S. has national parks that all receive funding, for example and there are a few laws that help maintain their gorgeous natural beauty.

One example is the Great American Outdoors Act, which was established to help protect national parks in the U.S. But how does it do that and how is it funded?