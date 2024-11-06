Home > Big Impact > Community Oregon Woman Rescued After Getting Lost While Foraging "I was so blessed to have such a wonderful, great spirited group find me. I will be forever grateful," Greer wrote on Facebook. By Anna Garrison Published Nov. 6 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The growing popularity of hobbies like foraging encourages environmentally-minded people to get out into nature, but what happens when mushroom hunting goes awry? One woman from Oregon discovered this the hard way when a day trip with her partner turned into an all-night incident after getting lost in the woods.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this incident, plus, what you should do if your next foraging trip or hiking expedition goes south.

An Oregon woman gets lost overnight while mushroom hunting.

On Oct. 31, 2024, the Douglas County Oregon Sheriff's office released a notice about the rescue of 43-year-old Mandy Greer. Greer had been picking mushrooms with her significant other around Camp Creek Road on Oct. 29, and had only planned to stay out for a few hours. However, just before 5 p.m. the same day, dispatchers received a 911 call from Greer's companion, saying they had split up while picking mushrooms and that Greer had not returned to their planned meetup point.

After several hours of searching including on the ground, via fixed wing aircrafts, and drones, efforts were paused and eventually resumed on the morning of Oct. 30. Around 9:15 a.m., Greer responded to a siren sound sweep. Rescuers learned that she was injured and needed assistance, but upon reaching her, it was determined Greer had a non-life-threatening injury and was also cold and wet.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Greer commented on the Sheriff's office Facebook post, writing, "Thank you so much everyone. I was so blessed to have such a wonderful, great spirited group find me. I will be forever grateful. I still want a copy of the picture we took."

What should you do if you get lost in the woods?

For anyone who is considering their next trip into the woods, it's important to know what to do if you or a friend becomes lost. Before you even leave on your trip, the U.S. Forest Service first advises potential hikers to pack essentials, including: Maps

A compass, and/or GPS device with extra batteries

Extra food and water, more than you intended

Warm clothes and sturdy hiking boots, including an extra pair of warm socks

Blanket

Flashlight

Matches in a waterproof or water-resistant container

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) adds that if you do get lost, there are a few survival skills you'll need to keep handy to ensure you can safely get out of the woods. First, the minute you realize you are lost, stop moving. Then, utilize whatever means necessary to signal for help. This can look like using whistles, flashing a flashlight, or wearing bright clothing. The WVDNR also suggests trying sounds or images in a set of 3, the universal distress signal.