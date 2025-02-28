One Lucky Thrifter Discovers Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Dress for $19 That's the beauty of thrifting — you never know what you'll find! By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: aileenscloset90 / TikTok HBO Max

Aside from being beneficial to the planet, thrift shopping your wardrobe is a fun fashion treasure hunt. Whether you're browsing or painstakingly hunting down a specific piece, walking into a thrift store or vintage market is always an adventure. And, of course, thrifting is much more eco-friendly than buying new clothes, only to discard them when the trend cycle changes.

People have been vocal online about finding hidden gems, especially rare thrift finds or finds worth a lot of money. Ashley Cano, a Poshmark fashion reseller, found possibly the thrift of a lifetime when she discovered Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Vera Wang wedding dress from the Sex and the City movie at a Goodwill. Here's what you need to know about the dress, including what Cano plans to do with it.

A woman found Carrie Bradshaw's Vera Wang wedding dress from 'Sex and the City' in a Goodwill for $19.

On Feb. 26, 2025, Ashley Cano posted to her TikTok account, @aileenscloset90, to marvel at her incredible thrift find. She wrote in the caption, "I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this dress. But I fear I may have bit off more than I can chew. It’s so big, so heavy. And I have no clue how to best sell it. Any help?"

Zooming in on the dress hanging in her closet, Cano said, "Vera freaking Wang. I cannot believe that I found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99!" According to pre-owned dress service Nearly Newlywed, the dress, officially called the Eleanor Bridal Gown by Vera Wang, was priced at $7,500 new but sells for $3,000 used.

In a TikTok update on Feb. 27, Cano addressed comments and questions about her find. She thanks people for all the love and shares because she is not a social media influencer. The dress is a size four and, as of Feb. 27, has yet to be listed or sold on her Poshmark page, mostly because Cano is concerned about shipping a dress that is so heavy. Cano also added she'd love to find a local Chicago bride to pair with the dress.

Finding a designer wedding dress is an impressive feat, but the lore around this dress makes it extra special. Fans of the television series and later film franchise Sex and the City recall Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, trying on multiple wedding dresses for a Vogue photoshoot. Although the Vera Wang dress wasn't Carrie's final bridal look (that honor goes to Vivienne Westwood), it was still an iconic moment in fashion on film.

@aileenscloset90 Replying to @Sara Dodd you guys this has been a wild ride. Local to Chicago brides give me just a minute to catch up. Since this went viral I have had an insane amount of inquires. I’m working on finding the best way to handle everyone’s inquiries and still have safety around meeting up for try ons ♬ original sound - Ashley Cano