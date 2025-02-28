or
Green Matters
Sustainable Fashion

One Lucky Thrifter Discovers Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Dress for $19

That's the beauty of thrifting — you never know what you'll find!

Anna Garrison - Author
By

Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET

Vera Wang Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Source: aileenscloset90 / TikTok HBO Max

Aside from being beneficial to the planet, thrift shopping your wardrobe is a fun fashion treasure hunt. Whether you're browsing or painstakingly hunting down a specific piece, walking into a thrift store or vintage market is always an adventure. And, of course, thrifting is much more eco-friendly than buying new clothes, only to discard them when the trend cycle changes.

People have been vocal online about finding hidden gems, especially rare thrift finds or finds worth a lot of money. Ashley Cano, a Poshmark fashion reseller, found possibly the thrift of a lifetime when she discovered Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Vera Wang wedding dress from the Sex and the City movie at a Goodwill.

Here's what you need to know about the dress, including what Cano plans to do with it.

Ashley Cano posts photos and answers questions about her rare Vera Wang wedding dress find.
Source: aileenscloset90 / TikTok
A woman found Carrie Bradshaw's Vera Wang wedding dress from 'Sex and the City' in a Goodwill for $19.

On Feb. 26, 2025, Ashley Cano posted to her TikTok account, @aileenscloset90, to marvel at her incredible thrift find. She wrote in the caption, "I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this dress. But I fear I may have bit off more than I can chew. It’s so big, so heavy. And I have no clue how to best sell it. Any help?"

Zooming in on the dress hanging in her closet, Cano said, "Vera freaking Wang. I cannot believe that I found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99!"

According to pre-owned dress service Nearly Newlywed, the dress, officially called the Eleanor Bridal Gown by Vera Wang, was priced at $7,500 new but sells for $3,000 used.

In a TikTok update on Feb. 27, Cano addressed comments and questions about her find. She thanks people for all the love and shares because she is not a social media influencer. The dress is a size four and, as of Feb. 27, has yet to be listed or sold on her Poshmark page, mostly because Cano is concerned about shipping a dress that is so heavy.

Cano also added she'd love to find a local Chicago bride to pair with the dress.

Finding a designer wedding dress is an impressive feat, but the lore around this dress makes it extra special.

Fans of the television series and later film franchise Sex and the City recall Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, trying on multiple wedding dresses for a Vogue photoshoot. Although the Vera Wang dress wasn't Carrie's final bridal look (that honor goes to Vivienne Westwood), it was still an iconic moment in fashion on film.

In her TikTok comments, Cano also revealed that she would be using the funds from the dress to finance lawyer bills for her divorce. "Low key been stressing over my lawyer bills for my divorce. I needed a blessing. Didn’t think it would come in the way of a wedding dress but I’m not complaining."

Congratulations to Cano on her lucky find and happy hunting to other thrifters looking for their own unique pieces!

