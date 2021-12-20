Here's How You Can Dress Like Carrie, Miranda, or Charlotte — Sustainably

Here's How You Can Dress Like Carrie, Miranda, or Charlotte — SustainablyBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Dec. 20 2021, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Most suburban millennials spent their younger years dreaming of one day moving to the city, meeting a group of fun, successful friends, and dressing like a metropolitan superstar — thanks to years of ogling over the looks from Sex and the City. And although there are probably expensive and unsustainable ways to emulate the style of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, there are now so many ways to copy the fashion from the series reboot, And Just Like That.
Between thredUP's recent partnership with the series' costume designers, as well as a program through clothing rental app Hurr, there are a few ways you can channel your inner sex columnist, lawyer, or art dealer. And we promise it won't hurt your bank account, or the planet.
thredUP partnered with the costume crew from 'And Just Like That' to bring you the show's hottest styles.
Whether you're an avid HBO connisseur or if you simply love Sarah Jessica Parker, you're probably aware that Sex and the City's reboot, And Just Like That, premiered earlier this month. And while we love the show's drama, romance, and hilarious one-liners, one of the best parts is the fashion. But instead of recreating the look with fast fashion, the costume designers of the beloved series are letting us emulate our favorite characters sustainably, through a recent partnership with thredUP.
The show's costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, launched three virtual closets filled with hand-picked styles that came directly from the set's costume room. The three closets include: The Statement Marker (including bold Carrie pieces from Nanushka, Alice + Olivia, and Manolo Blahnik), The Polished Romantic (Charlotte-esque pieces from Chanel, Rebecca Taylor, and Burberry) and The Laid-Back Power Dresser (for all you Mirandas seeking out Loewe, Vince, and Marc Jacobs).
In addition to promoting secondhand fashion, the partnership will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to The Willie Garson Fund, which supports children in foster care. Garson, who played Carrie's BFF Stanford Blatch in the original series, died from cancer in September 2021.
Needless to say, it's an all-around good cause that will benefit both the planet and your closet.
Likewise, you can rent the looks from Hurr.
You can also find many of the designer items from Sex and the City and And Just Like That on popular clothing rental app, Hurr. The app partnered with energy-saving site Uswitch, which helps U.K.-based consumers compare energy, personal finance, insurance, and communications service prices. Uswitch is showing consumers how much money they can save by renting the pieces, as opposed to buying them.
By renting looks from the series through the app as opposed to buying them new, you can save a ton of money. For example, according to Uswitch, you can save almost £2,300 (about $3,010.84 USD) when renting a Dolce & Gabanna red bustier tulle dress, or £2,238 (about $2,956.68 USD) when renting a red velvet embroidered Gucci gown.
The choice is yours, but if you're really looking to steal the series' looks, these easily seem like the most economic and environmental ways to do so. Miranda would approve.