Why Are People Protesting on Labor Day? Details on the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Protest

Many people turn to protests to amplify their message to a large crowd of onlookers, or to make their beliefs known to others. Often, protests come at inconvenient times and, on occasion, on grand stages, in order to get the message out to swaths of people. On Labor Day 2025, countless people are planning to protest, but unfortunately, not everyone knows what exactly is planned — or why they are expected to protest. Without this knowledge, a protest can only be so effective.

If you are considering protesting on Labor Day, be advised that there may be multiple protests planned for the weekend. Below, we explain the prominent protest that is planned for Labor Day and why so many people are eager to get their message across. Continue reading below to learn about the Labor Day protest and how organizers seek to amplify their beliefs.

Why are people protesting on Labor Day?

According to Newsweek, multiple protests are planned against President Donald Trump on Labor Day. "A group that emerged in early 2025 [50501] and is short for '50 protests, 50 states, one day,' called their latest series of protests: 'Workers Over Billionaires.'" There is certainly no shortage of reasons why countless people are planning to protest President Trump, given his recent divisive stances against solar power, as well as ordering the destruction of satellites monitoring climate change.

"Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover," according to the May Day Strong website discussing the Labor Day protest. "Billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities. Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action."

A list of events is available online, with the website locating the user to display the series of protests closest in proximity to the user. From a zoomed-out view, it appears the most planned events are in the northeast U.S., where 141 #WorkersOverBillionaires Labor Day protests will take place. An additional 110 protests are planned in the California area, as well. With Guam being a U.S. territory, it appears the protests are limited to the U.S.

"We are May Day Strong, working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover — not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement," according to the May Day Strong website. "On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched on May 1st. Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, join us!"

