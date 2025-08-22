Trump Says the U.S. Will No Long Issue Permits for Solar or Wind Powered Projects Trump's decision comes during a time when the demand for electric is outpacing the supply. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 22 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency/Rabih Shasha/Unsplash

In what is likely going to prove to be a stunning setback to the country's ability to keep pace with the development of renewable energy around the world, Donald Trump has announced that his administration won't be issuing any more permits for solar or wind-powered projects. Trump has long been a critic of the aesthetics of these types of projects, focusing on the appearance of wind turbines and solar panels over their functionality and environmental impact.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the industry, as companies that work with renewable energy worry that permits that were once issued with no problem will now be withheld, hurting developers and researchers alike. However, Trump remains unmoved by the potential environmental impact of this decision, and instead claims that it will help reduce the cost of electricity. You can find out more about Trump's decision below, including the real factor driving up electric costs in the U.S.

On Aug. 20, 2025, Trump announced the new policy set forth by his administration in a post on social media. “We will not approve wind or farmer destroying solar,” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!” Trump's post is just another in a long line of claims that the infrastructure needed to run renewable energy is unsightly and that it takes up too much space, which is something that he believes outweighs the good that it does for the environment.

According to CNBC, Trump has blamed renewables for the increased costs many are experiencing thanks to the rising price of electricity across the U.S. In fact, the country's largest grid, PJM Interconnection, has seen prices increase 22 percent since last year. In case you don't already know, PJM is responsible for providing electricity to 13 states, including parts of the Midwest, South, and Mid-Atlantic.

Some of that increase has to do with the increase in demand, which renewables could actually help with. According to information provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, renewable energy is the fastest way to reduce the demand on the electrical grid, which outpaces the supply, allowing costs to come down.

Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act eliminates financial incentives for renewables.

The Truth Social statement is hardly the first time Trump has taken aim at renewables. His One Big Beautiful Bill Act had a line in it that would eliminate tax credits for the production and investment in renewables by the end of 2027. CNBC reports that those credits have played a very important role in getting the U.S. to where it is today with renewable energy, which will devastate both the industry and the progress that has been made to eliminate our reliance on fossil fuels.