Jeremiah Brent Reveals If 'Queer Eye' Will Return to Vegas for Season 10 (Exclusive) The Fab Five wants to make the greatest cultural impact possible next season. By Sophie Hirsh Published Feb. 18 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET

Season 9 of Queer Eye was one of the most emotional seasons yet — and fans of the show should brace themselves to cry even more happy tears, as the Fab Five is already scheming for their next season. Typically, the cast stays in the same city for two seasons before moving onto the next. But will the crew remain in Las Vegas for Season 10?

On behalf of a partnership with Almond Breeze, Green Matters spoke with the Fab Five’s interior designer Jeremiah Brent in February 2025. Brent shared the answer to our questions about Queer Eye's next filming location, as well as some further insight on the upcoming season! Read on for everything we know.

Source: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2024

Will there be a Season 10 of ‘Queer Eye’?

Yes, there will be a tenth season of Queer Eye on Netflix.

When we asked Brent in February 2025 if he’s started working on Season 10 yet, he told us: “Oh, my God, we're so ready. I'm ready to go.” However, as of February 2025, filming has yet to begin.

Where is the ‘Queer Eye’ Season 10 location?

The location for Season 10 of Queer Eye has not yet been revealed — but Brent was able to tell us one important thing: it will not be in Las Vegas. “No Vegas, we're moving on!” Brent tells us.

“If you know [the location], I would love to know,” he jokes. “I have no idea yet.” So far, Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed in Atlanta; Seasons 3 and 4 were in Kansas City; Season 5 was in Philadelphia; Season 6 was in Austin; and Season 7 and 8 were in New Orleans.

Source: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2024 Jeremiah Brent and Paula Chance on 'Queer Eye.'

When is ‘Queer Eye’ Season 10 coming out?

Some online reports estimate that Season 10 of Queer Eye will drop on Netflix between October and December 2025; however, the streaming platform has yet to confirm a premiere date.

This fall feels a bit ambitious, considering Netflix supposedly hasn’t even chosen a shooting location yet — but hopefully, the show will return sooner rather than later. And, based on what Brent told us, it seems like the team wants to make this decision very carefully to ensure the greatest cultural impact.

“We're trying to figure out where we need to take the fight, where it's the most effective,” Brent tells us. “This is a really complicated time for any marginalized community. Advocacy, testimony, visibility has never been more important.”

“I feel comfortable speaking for the five of us that we're committed to getting out there and showing people that when you know better, you can do better,” Brent continues. “A large part of this country hasn't met a lot of people that they're willing to sacrifice their rights for. [We’re trying to] get out there and put a face to these rights into these marginalized communities.”