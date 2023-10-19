Home > Big Impact > Community Social Media Star and Former "Micro Pig" Esther the Wonder Pig Has Died Social media icon Esther the Wonder Pig has died at age 11. The pig rose to fame on social media after her guardians thought she was a "micro pig." By Anna Garrison Oct. 19 2023, Updated 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Esther The Wonder Pig / Instagram

In 2012, Steve Jenkins was asked by a friend if he had any interest in adopting a "micro pig" with his partner, Derek Walter, as per Be Chewy. At the time, Jenkins didn't hesitate, but he got more than they bargained for. After taking little Esther to the vet, the two discovered she was a commercial pig and would grow to 600 pounds! Tragically for fans following Esther's journey on social media, she died at the age of 11 on Oct. 18. Here's what to know about the situation.

Esther the Wonder Pig has died at age 11.

On Oct. 18, 2023, Esther's pet parents posted a heartfelt note to her fan community on Instagram and Facebook announcing news of her death. "There's no easy way to say this, but the day we all wished would never come has arrived. Esther has passed away. She was calm and peaceful, and fell asleep with her dad Steve by her side," the statement began.

"Even though Esther is no longer physically with us, her memory and legacy will live forever. Esther is immortal, and we will continue to show the world that all animals deserve to be loved just like she was," the statement concluded. Although Esther's cause of death was not listed in the announcement, Esther's pet parents added that they would give the public more details after processing her death.

In 2017, veterinarians discovered Esther had breast cancer, and she quickly underwent surgery to remove several lumps, Global News reports. Months after her breast cancer surgery, vets discovered Esther had a stomach ulcer, which was severely painful and limited her mobility. After beginning mediation to treat the ulcer, Esther's pet parents even raised funds to purchase an equine scanner to check on her wellbeing.

Did Esther the Wonder Pig's dads split?

Since Esther was first brought home in 2012, she has been lovingly cared for by her two dads, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter. In 2014, the couple even created Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, where they began rescuing and rehabilitating abused or neglected animals of all sizes.

However, some fans have noticed that since 2014, Walter's presence on Esther's Instagram and other social media pages has become less frequent, prompting many to wonder if the pair had split. According to the Esther the Wonder Pig website, Walter and Jenkins did officially split in 2022, but they had been together since 2001. They had been co-parenting Esther until her death.

