As Uvalde Students Return to School After May's Shooting, Comfort Dogs Are There to Ease the Transition (Exclusive)

To learn more about how comfort dogs are supporting students in Uvalde, we recently spoke with Bonnie Fear, the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response Coordinator, who is based in Colorado, and is currently managing a group of 10 golden retrievers and their handlers in Uvalde.

"Some of the handlers saw some of the kids in tears when they first met the dogs, and [then they] ended up with a smile," Fear tells Green Matters over the phone on Wednesday, speaking about how the first day of school went in Uvalde. "They saw it transform in front of them ... the dogs give them a sense of [a] release of their emotions."