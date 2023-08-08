Home > Big Impact > Community A Young Boy in Bolivia Lets a Black Widow Spider Bite Him for This Reason Black widow spiders are incredibly dangerous insects — here's what happened when a boy allowed one to bite him. By Anna Garrison Aug. 8 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET Source: George Rose / Unsplash

As much fun as spending time outdoors can be, hikers or backpackers should always be cautious of their surroundings. In addition to potentially rough terrain and weather warnings, hikers need to pay attention to the animals around them. Creatures such as ticks, spiders, or snakes can quickly become detrimental to your health if you are bitten by something venomous.

Article continues below advertisement

One boy in Bolivia recently allowed a black widow spider to bite him. The black widow is typically not fatal, per Mount Sinai, but the venom in its bite can result in serious symptoms. Why did this boy let a spider bite him? His sweet reasoning led to serious complications.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

A young boy in Bolivia allowed a black widow spider to bite him.

On Aug. 2, 2023, Newsweek reported that an 8-year-old boy from Bolivia allowed a black widow spider to bite him. Black widow spiders produce a neurotoxin known as alpha-latrotoxin, which attacks the nervous system and can result in "extreme muscle cramping and pain" as well as "Weakness, headache, anxiety, restlessness, nausea, and vomiting," reports Science Direct.

The young boy found the spider under a stone outside and brought it home, where he allowed it to bite him. The boy allowed this because he wanted to become the superhero Spider-Man, Ernesto Vásquez, head of the Zoonotic Diseases Program of the Departmental Health Service of Oruro, told Newsweek.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

For those unfamiliar, the Marvel Comics character of Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man after receiving a bite from a radioactive spider, which then gives him superpowers. Sadly, this young man didn't receive his desired superpowers but a lengthy hospital visit instead!

Article continues below advertisement

Newsweek reports that the boy put the spider in a glass jar and returned home. Three hours later, he developed muscle aches and contractions and told his mother what was happening. After reaching the hospital, doctors administered an anti-venom and stabilized his condition shortly after his arrival.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what to do if you think you were bitten by a black widow spider.

According to Healthline, the sensation of being bitten by a black widow often feels like a pinprick. Still, the area around the bite may turn red and swell. Symptoms can begin as immediately as 15 minutes after the bite or as late as several hours after, so paying attention to your body is important.

Black widow bites aren't typically fatal, but you may be in more danger if you are immunocompromised, elderly, or young. The best solution is not to suck the venom out but to wash the bite with soap, apply a wet ice pack in 10-minute intervals, and elevate the bite's location if possible. Then, call a friend, grab an Uber, or get to the nearest medical care facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Where are black widow spiders found?