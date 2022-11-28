Venice’s Flood Barrier System Likely Won’t Withstand Rising Sea Levels

Your chances of visiting the iconic Italian city of Venice continuously wanes as the climate crisis worsens The archipelago of islands, which is connected by a series of bridges and canals, is continuously sinking due to erosion. And likewise, as sea levels rise, the city is enduring more and more floods. Although a barrier system was created, it likely won't withstand rising sea levels.

So if you're planning a trip, you may be wondering: when does Venice flood?