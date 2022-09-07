Surfers Against Sewage Organization Addresses Sewage Discharge at U.K. Beaches

British beachgoers are "throwing a wobbly" over something rather smelly. More than 100 beaches across the U.K. have been subjected to sewage discharges, resulting in pollution warmings for some of the most popular summer destinations.

The warnings, which are posted to the Safer Seas and Rivers Service, by the charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), are based on data from water firms across the nation. And even though sewage releases are legal in certain cases, it's gotten out of hand.