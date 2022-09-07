Remote-Controlled Trash Drones Are Cleaning up Lake Erie’s Shorelines

If you're local to any of the Great Lakes, you're likely aware of how polluted they are with sewage, chemicals, and most commonly, trash. President Joe Biden invested $1 billion in a massive Great Lakes cleanup earlier this year, but the shorelines are still sadly littered with plastics and debris.

That's why a regional supermarket chain, Meijer, donated $1 million to clean up midwestern waterways — so if you see remote-controlled trash drones cleaning up Lake Erie, don't be alarmed.