Biden’s Windfall Tax Would Take a Necessary Stance Against Fossil Fuel Companies

On Monday, Oct. 31, President Joe Biden confronted something far spookier than any Halloween ghosts, monsters, ghouls, or goblins: fossil fuel companies. *Shrieks.*

Amid the ongoing fossil fuel crisis, which mostly stems from Russia's war on Ukraine, the POTUS announced the potential for a windfall tax. Calling the recent fuel price surge "outrageous," Biden condemned oil suppliers for letting prices get as steep as they've gotten.