EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025.

But what is biofuel? And what is the history of biofuel? Renewable Fuels Association President, Geoff Cooper hopes this will “create a clear pathway” to improve the sustainability of fuel.