Biomass Energy: How It Works, Advantages, Disadvantages, and More

Biomass is considered to be an organic and renewable energy source that many believe will serve as a reliable "transition" from fossil fuels to cleaner sources, such as solar and wind energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, biomass is the energy plants derive from the sun when they undergo photosynthesis to grow. Humans are then able to utilize that energy by burning the plants, whether they are wood or wood waste, crops and waste materials, or other natural materials.

The energy derived from the burning plants can be used directly for heat and for cooking, or it can undergo processing to be converted to liquid or gaseous energy. It was the most popular mode of energy consumption until the mid 1800s, and still serves as fuel for emerging nations across the globe. Using biomass energy in lieu of nonrenewable sources has become increasingly popular for transportation and electricity, amounting to about 5 percent of energy used in the U.S. annually.