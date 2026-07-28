The Environmental Benefits of Choosing Repairs Over Replacements Tempting as it may be to replace some appliances outright once they stop working, opting for repairs instead could be the more environmentally friendly choice. By Green Matters Staff Published July 28 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Environmental sustainability has become an important consideration for homeowners in recent years, not only for the environment’s sake but also because it can offer certain monetary benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

A common way to improve a household’s sustainability is to upgrade existing appliances, though this is often easier said than done. As such, many homeowners wait to update their appliances until an existing one fails; while this approach has its merits, they might consider repairing those appliances instead. By supporting those repairs with a top home warranty company, homeowners may be able to reduce landfill waste, extend product life, and make more energy-efficient upgrades when replacement is necessary.

Home Warranties: A Brief Overview

For context, home warranties can be thought of as a kind of home insurance that covers a household’s appliances and interior systems (AC, plumbing, electricity, etc.) rather than the house as a whole, as is the case with homeowners insurance.

Article continues below advertisement

With a home warranty, homeowners may be able to repair or, if necessary, replace appliances or systems that have broken down due to regular wear and tear. However, they should bear in mind that the specific terms and conditions for such repairs can differ across providers. For example, many home warranty providers replace appliances only when necessary, often preferring to repair them instead.

The primary benefit of using a home warranty through a reliable provider like Select Home Warranty is that it may help homeowners control repair costs. Since repair costs under a home warranty are fairly predictable, homeowners may be able to choose higher-quality, energy-efficient replacements instead of cheaper, less efficient alternatives they might otherwise reach for in an emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Reputable home warranty providers also tend to contract with local service professionals for repairs or replacements. This is important since it may reduce travel emissions and encourage responsible disposal of replaced components.

Repairs Versus Replacements

Home warranties may sound reasonable enough for reducing repair costs, but how do they actually contribute to environmental sustainability? To answer that, one needs to compare the differences between repairing and replacing appliances.

Article continues below advertisement

As a rule, repairing appliances tends to help reduce landfill waste since the process only requires small pieces of a larger device to be thrown out; if, for instance, one needed to repair their refrigerator, they might be able to simply replace the coolant system rather than the entire fridge, keeping a large portion of the fridge out of the dump.

While replacing appliances presents opportunities to use newer, more energy-efficient ones, homeowners should keep in mind that the individual components they have repaired within a given appliance may also help it run more efficiently, without the downside of having to toss out the entire appliance. This process could help homeowners protect investments in environmentally friendly technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

Opting to repair appliances rather than replace them also contributes to the “circular economy,” a concept that refers to keeping materials and products in circulation for as long as possible. Circularity aims to reduce or recapture material waste, further helping homeowners keep materials out of landfills.

Approaching Replacements

Although repairing appliances may be preferable to replacing them in some instances, there are times when appliances are beyond repair. Under these circumstances, homeowners might consider replacing those appliances with ones that are proven to be highly energy efficient.

Article continues below advertisement

One way to quickly determine whether this is the case for a given appliance is to look for an ENERGY STAR rating. This rating describes how much energy (usually electricity) a given appliance uses on average per year, often converted to a dollar cost. As such, the lower an appliance’s annual energy cost, the more efficient it tends to be.

Importantly, opting for energy-efficient appliances may contribute to decarbonization, the process of reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. Since energy-efficient appliances use less electricity than their less efficient counterparts, they usually reduce the need to generate additional electricity from sources such as fossil fuels, thereby lowering carbon dioxide emissions.

Article continues below advertisement

Businesses might consider switching to energy-efficient appliances when necessary for the same reason: doing so could help them meet their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments.

Even Small Choices Matter

The decision to repair or replace an appliance may seem minor, but homeowners should weigh it nonetheless. Different scenarios will call for different approaches, but given that money is often an important factor in those choices, it might be worth getting a home warranty to keep more options on the table and support the repair case when possible.