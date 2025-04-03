Something Big Is Happening With Pinky Cole and Slutty Vegan "This is personal. Welcome to Slutty Vegan 2.0." By Sarah Walsh Published April 3 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Slutty Vegan NYC

Since its inception in 2018, the wildly popular plant-based burger chain, Slutty Vegan, has been synonymous with its founder, Pinky Cole Hayes. Known for its cheeky branding and mouthwatering vegan creations, the brand skyrocketed to fame, earning a $100 million valuation and celebrity endorsements from names like Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal.

However, the past year brought unexpected challenges that tested Cole Hayes’ resilience — and ultimately proved her entrepreneurial mettle.

Slutty Vegan was sold, but now it is back in Pinky Cole’s hands.

Pinky Cole

In February 2025, Slutty Vegan underwent a global restructuring that resulted in Pinky Cole Hayes losing ownership of the company she built. The decision came after a turbulent 2024, marked by a staggering $10 million corporate overhead and operational challenges that left her business struggling to stay afloat. However, just as she was grappling with the loss of her company, life threw her another curveball — a freak car accident.

Pinky Cole Hayes reacquired Slutty Vegan on March 28, 2025, under a new LLC named “Ain’t Nobody Coming to See You, Otis.” And on April 2, she announced, "I officially bought my company back. Slutty Vegan is mine again …and this time, we’re doing it bigger, bolder, and better." "Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is not just business. This is personal. Welcome to Slutty Vegan 2.0."

While driving at 70 mph, a mattress flew into her car’s windshield, shattering the glass and sending her to the hospital. “It was like Final Destination," she later said, reflecting on how the accident forced her to pause and reevaluate her priorities.

So, who owns Slutty Vegan now?

Now back in control of Slutty Vegan, Cole Hayes is focused on for global expansion into markets like Dubai and Africa. This time around, she’s determined to stay deeply involved in operations while leveraging her unique connection with fans.

In an interview with People, PINKY said, "People love Slutty Vegan because they love me.” She added, “There's going to be a couple of left turns that you're going to make, you're going to make a couple of U-turns. There's going to be some speed bumps in the road,” and added, “Somebody's going to throw a mattress at you — but that is not reason enough to give up."

Cole is also assembling a new team of investors to help take Slutty Vegan to the next level. Her vision includes exploring franchising opportunities and scaling the brand internationally. With plans for innovative menu items and potential ventures into TV and film, it’s clear that Slutty Vegan’s story is far from over!