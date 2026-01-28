In Act of Defiance Against Amazon, Artist Neil Young Offers Free Music to Greenland "This is an offer of Peace and Love." By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 28 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of a certain age consistently seem shocked when innovative and outspoken artists of the 60s and 70s music eras continue to be political activists later in life. Combine this trend with people the world over being highly critical of influential figures like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and you get the current landscape of notable artists like Neil Young sharing controversial opinions on the Trump Administration. True to Young's activism, he recently shared his thoughts on Amazon and Greenland.

What has Young recently said about the Trump Administration, Amazon, and President Donald Trump's quest to acquire Greenland? If you're new here, buckle up, as Young did not mince words when sharing his thoughts about hot-button issues and buzzworthy topics. Continue reading to learn more about Young's latest activism and why Amazon, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and more have aroused the ire of the legendary Young.

Neil Young recently criticized Amazon and President Trump's attempt to acquire Greenland.

Writing his thoughts in an editorial for his Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian publication, Young took aim at Amazon founder and its top shareholder, Jeff Bezos, for the billionaire's support of President Donald Trump. "Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president," Young wrote. "The president's international policies and his support of ICE, make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon."

Neil Young has escalated his way against Amazon due to Jeff Bezos' support of Trump, and is giving his music to the people of Greenland. More:https://t.co/A7BQ4SxRSLhttps://t.co/A7BQ4SxRSL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 26, 2026

Young shared that there are alternative ways to enjoy his music outside of the Amazon sphere. "Record stores provide all my vinyl and CDs, while the digital world has many alternative options to purchase my music if you like it. My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos," Young wrote. "My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear. Thanks for buying music locally."

BREAKING: Legendary rocker Neil Young gifts his entire music catalog to Greenland in an act of “peace and love” while thumbing his nose at Trump.



Neil Young just delivered one of the most devastatingly subversive takedowns of Donald Trump yet — and he did it with music.



The… pic.twitter.com/QfsFy3kqpl — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 27, 2026

In a staggering act of defiance against Amazon and President Trump, whose quest to take over Greenland has been met with fierce opposition, Young announced in A Message from Neil on his website that he is gifting free access to the content on his website to the people of Greenland.

"I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government," Young wrote. "It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear."

Neil Young gifts his music to Greenland for free as he blasts Amazon, Bezos and Trump https://t.co/2mlFY7cHtK — NME (@NME) January 27, 2026