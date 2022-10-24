‘Investing in the Era of Climate Change’ Author on Sustainable Investing Tips (Exclusive)

There are many tangible ways to lower your environmental impact, from opting for plant-based foods to driving a low-emissions car. But another major way is to invest your money sustainably. Even if investing isn't a huge part of your life, making investments that don't harm — and maybe even benefit the environment — is a great way to do your part for Mother Earth.

And if you don't know how to get started, we spoke to Investing in the Era of Climate Change author, Bruce Usher, on where to begin.