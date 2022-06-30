Direct Air Capture Project in Iceland Is the Biggest of Its Kind

Obviously, the only real solution to the ongoing climate crisis is to transition from pollutive non-renewables to renewable energy. But while we sit and wait for naysayers to come around to clean energy, direct air capture technology — which sucks greenhouse gases from the atmosphere — is a solid option.

Right now, Mammoth is the largest direct air capture project in the world. Located in Iceland, the parent company, Climeworks, works to remove and recycle carbon from the air we breathe.