Did Elon Musk Really Buy XVideos? Fact-Checking the X-Rated Rumors Elon Musk owns a lot of things, but XVideos is not on the list, despite all the tweets you may see. By Eva Hagan Feb. 28 2024, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET

In July 2023, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter, giving it the name “X.” Shortly after this change, rumors began to surface on the X platform that Musk also acquired XVideos, a pornographic video website, due to the likeness in names.

However, Musk has never owned or bought XVideos, and these rumors can be traced back to jokes made about Twitter’s rebranding to X. Things can easily go viral on an app like Twitter — or X, I should say — so when a joke is made, it can easily be skewed into misinformation. In any case, here is the full story behind how Elon Musk’s name became connected to XVideo, and what handful of companies out there Musk actually does own.

Did Elon Musk buy XVideos?

Despite the online rumors, no, Elon Musk did not buy XVideos. Elon Musk owns the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as xAI, SpaceX, Tesla, the Boring Company, and Neuralink. Musk no longer has ownership of the companies Zip2, OpenAI, PayPal, and SolarCity, per Madison Trust Company.

So, in short, Elon Musk bought Twitter, which he named, X, which is a platform you can post videos on, but it is not called XVideos and is in no way related to the existing XVideos site, per Complex.

Why do people think Elon Musk bought XVideos?

After Musk rebranded Twitter as X in July 2023, people online began making jokes that he now had a connection to XVideos, a porn site, per Complex. It’s no secret that the letter X is often associated with adult material, such as the media rating "X-rated," which according to Merriam-Webster implies “explicit sexual material or activity."

However, If you have heard anything about Elon Musk, you probably know that he is one of the richest men in the world, with a particular liking for the letter X. He and his former partner, Grimes, even named their child X Æ A-Xii, pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” per Today. Musk also founded the artificial intelligence startup xAI, not to be confused with X nor XVideos.

The jokes that Musk had a connection to XVideos after renaming Twitter began popping up all over the social media platform, with even the official XVideos account jokingly tweeting, “We love seeing Xvideos trending. Thanks @elonmusk. Thank you for sharing the lord, I mean porn on this fine Sunday!”

Xvideos after the lawsuit against Elon Musk and Twitter #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/yVeZepR4Rh — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) July 24, 2023

One X user jokingly tweeted, “Following the mooted change of Twitter NG logo from bird to X,Twitter Users will now be known as X-MEN, Twitter Videos will be referred to as Xvideos, Twitter influencers will be called X-rated, while those who leave the app= X-lover,”